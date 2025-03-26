7SEES: Unweaving the Globalist Spider Web!

7SEES discusses his research into mapping out the inner workings of the global elite, their plans for implementing technocratic dictatorship, false heroes and Pyrrhic victories, how alternative media has been set back decades, crypto and the cashless society, the evolution of the global space-based panopticon, and more!





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

X https://x.com/7SEES_

Ickonic https://www.ickonic.com/Series/188

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/7SEESLIVE





About 7SEES

7SEES is a researcher, creator, presenter, and host of Ickonic's "This Week On The Web".





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)