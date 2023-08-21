STUNNING: Biden ‘trying to hide’ his involvement! LIES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., says 'it's all about power' for Democrats, who want to keep Joe Biden in office.
Biden used at least three fake names to communicate with Ukraine and others and
CCing Hunter Biden on those emails. So much for ZERO involvement with his son's business...
VP Biden Aliases: Robin Ware, Robert L Peters, JRB Ware
