STUNNING: Biden ‘trying to hide’ his involvement! LIES!

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., says 'it's all about power' for Democrats, who want to keep Joe Biden in office.

Biden used at least three fake names to communicate with Ukraine and others and

CCing Hunter Biden on those emails. So much for ZERO involvement with his son's business...

VP Biden Aliases: Robin Ware, Robert L Peters, JRB Ware

Rumble - Share - Subscribe - Comment Below

Thank you for watching!