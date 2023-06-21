© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06-21-23 INTRODUCING OUR NEW FARMING PROJECT LOGO
06-21-23 INTRODUCING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S NEW...
"PLANT A SEED OF HOPE FARMING PROJECT" LOGO
A huge THANK YOU to Courtney Queresimo of QuantifiMedia.com for the creation and donation of this logo for our farming project!
Thank you everyone for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!
