1 Corinth, part 10: Adam's death and Christ's life applies to ALL

Another look at these wonderful verses that absolutely prove that God will save every creature that He created through His Son, Christ Jesus. Everything that breathes, moves, lives has a specifically stated outcome. That outcome for every creature is to be filled up with all that God is...thus, leaving not one creature apart from God in the end. Thank you Lord Jesus!
Original Link: https://youtu.be/Ul78nK7pEZs