“A never-ending assembly line: remdesivir ➡ ventilator ➡ death” | Nurse Kimberley Overton

"What we saw, it was a never-ending assembly line of remdesivir, ventilator, death, wash, rinse, repeat...Do you think a million people died in this country of COVID? They didn't. They died of...complete and total medical mismanagement and malfeasance." (1/3)

Kimberly Overton, BSN, RN (@Kimberly_NFN), a critical care RN and the Founder/Executive Director of Nurse Freedom Network, describes for Polly Tommey of Children's Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) how a million people in the U.S. did not die of COVID—rather they died of "total medical mismanagement and malfeasance" in hospitals.

"What we saw, it was a never-ending assembly line of remdesivir, ventilator, death, wash, rinse, repeat," Overton says. "We didn't know much about the medication remdesivir...[but] despite all of our best efforts, none of them [the COVID patients] were getting well." Overton adds, "In fact, I can only remember two that made it off the ventilator during that time."

"By the time that they [COVID patients] were getting to us in the ICU, they [were] already past the [viral] replication phase and into their symptomatic phase. So that medication [remdesivir] wasn't going to be effective regardless."

"Do you think a million people died in this country of COVID? They didn't," Overton says. "They died of the complete and total medical mismanagement and malfeasance that occurred during the pandemic. Ask yourself, Why were we only pulling bodies out of hospitals? Nobody was dying anywhere else."

"I saw all of that, Polly, and and more. I talk about it often. What we saw, it was a never-ending assembly line of remdesivir, ventilator, death, wash, rinse, repeat.

"It was an incredibly confusing time for the nurses. It was, you know, it was a frightening time for us. COVID was brand new on the scene. We didn't know much about the medication remdesivir, but we see all of our patients. And despite all of our best efforts, none of them were getting well. In fact, I can only remember two that made it off the ventilator during that time.

"But we had to start asking well, I did and a couple of other nurses started asking the question about why are we using the medication remdesivir, which we know is an antiviral medication. And if you understand how antiviral medications work, then you understand that they rely on viral replication in order to be effective. And by the time that these patients were getting to us in the ICUs, because if you remember, patients were going into the ER and the doctors were telling them to go home and come back when you can't breathe. Don't take any Tylenol. Don't take any ibuprofen. None of none of that. Just go home, come back when you can't breathe.

"So by the time that they were getting to us in the ICU, they're already past the replication phase and into their symptomatic phase. So that medication wasn't going to be effective regardless. So we saw that happening over and over again, and I started asking the question, why do we continue to use this medication? It's clearly doing more harm than good. There had been, you know, plenty of studies that have shown that it it leads to an increase in mortality and a decrease in renal function. And that's what we were seeing happening was all of our patients were going into organ failure.

"So I have to ask myself, and I ask people this all the time. You know, do you think a million people died in this country of COVID? They didn't. They died of the complete and total medical mismanagement and malfeasance that occurred during the pandemic. Ask yourself, why were we only pulling bodies out of hospitals. Nobody was dying anywhere else."





