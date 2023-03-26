Lost and now found: MISSING for 2 years. Where’s GB (‘GeeBee’ [Ginger Boy]) Now? MVI_0653

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My daughter sent her beloved cat, GB, aka Ginger Boy, back to her last
home, at her partner’s grandmother’s house, about 2 years ago, after he became
problematic, doing such things as pooing in the spare bed, while raising her 6-month-old
son, working, and generally doing a million things at once. Next thing she
learnt was that GB had left and not returned. About a week ago the ranger from
the locality GB disappeared from rang, having caught GB in a trap in a wildlife
reserve. $180 later, he was reunited with my daughter, her partner, and my
first grandson, plus a new grandson. He even remembered me immediately.