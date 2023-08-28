West & Ukraine Trade Blame, Talk Wonder Weapons, as Critical Juncture Approaches

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Ukraine’s offensive nears 3 months of fighting and has yet to breach Russia’s first of several defensive lines;
- Russia not only continues frustrating Ukraine’s offensive, it is launching its own offensive in the northeast that is gaining momentum;
- Amid the failing offensive, Ukraine and its Western sponsors trade blame and argue over the best course forward;
- Talk continues to be made regarding “wonder weapons” like F-16 and JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets despite the implausible nature of using either effectively in battle;
- A juncture is approaching where the West will have to decide whether to allow Ukraine to begin irreversibly collapsing or intervene more directly;
