West & Ukraine Trade Blame, Talk Wonder Weapons, as Critical Juncture Approaches

- Ukraine’s offensive nears 3 months of fighting and has yet to breach Russia’s first of several defensive lines;

- Russia not only continues frustrating Ukraine’s offensive, it is launching its own offensive in the northeast that is gaining momentum;

- Amid the failing offensive, Ukraine and its Western sponsors trade blame and argue over the best course forward;

- Talk continues to be made regarding “wonder weapons” like F-16 and JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets despite the implausible nature of using either effectively in battle;

- A juncture is approaching where the West will have to decide whether to allow Ukraine to begin irreversibly collapsing or intervene more directly;

Mirrored - The New Atlas