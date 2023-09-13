SPECIAL PRAYER OVER AND FOR PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP AND HIS FAMILY, Filmed September 9th,2023...THIS IS “THE PRESIDENTIAL EDITION”…

There is so much going on these days on The Governmental Front. So much Corruption has been revealed and WILL become Revealed EVEN MORE. AMERICA is become imbrued with SIN…The STENCH of crookedness,corruption,embezzling,skimming of monies,carnal quid-pro-quos,lies,deceit,favoritism,respect of persons,stolen election denials,UNGodly desires and practices—even to the extent of changing ASSIGNED genders given at birth…transgender men trying to “x” out Women born AS Women by God,women who get surgeries to transform themselves in MEN,(on the outside),because they,too,claim that YHVH has made a mistake when creating them…NOTHING BUT MESS!

there’s so much more,but these things mentioned ALREADY are ENOUGH to REALIZE that we NEED to “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”,and to “MAKE AMERICA HOLY AGAIN”!





The present administration is guilty of having part in a stolen election,(The Speaker [Apostle A.E.Coleman,Jr.] KNOWS because he (“I”) watched the election and SAW that it was stolen…and further research reveals “THE GLITCH” in the system…PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP WAS IN THE CLEAR…until AFTER 3:30am on that dreadful election day….and every since then,the political interference had started to pile up against him…accusations,lawsuits with NO merit,unlearned people listening to the party that has tried over and over to persecute and prosecute Brother President Donald J. Trump—FOR NO CAUSE WHATSOEVER,OVER AND OVER AGAIN!

INSTEAD OF PEOPLE DOING INDEPENDENT RESEARCH AND BECOMING INFORMED AND IN-THE-KNOW about the false attempts and false charges AGAINST The President that YHVH PLACED in Office to shake up the country,to EXPOSE the corruption AND TO “DRAIN THE SWAMP” of “SWAMPY CREATURES AND PEOPLE”…

THE CROOKED [PRESENT] ADMINISTRATION AND THEIR CO-HORTS have conspired together to INTERFERE WITH THE UPCOMING ELECTION AND TO DAMAGE THIS Country!!

But—THEY BETTER BE CAREFUL BECAUSE…THE TITLE THAT YHVH GAVE THE SPEAKER IS:

“SPECIAL PRAYER OVER AND FOR PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP AND HIS FAMILY...THIS IS “THE PRESIDENTIAL EDITION” !

(Filmed September 9th,2023)

PLEASE have your Bibles,Pens and papers,so that you may take notes for your private study time. You WON'T WANT to miss ANY of this....

To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE, and follow Shipping & Handling Information:

https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/the-word-of-godtjcso-media-library.html

©copyright 2023

THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,

STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**

++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++

#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM

#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY

(475)300-3850

**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**

https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/

~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~