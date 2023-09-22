Alex Newman: Stop Handing Your Children Over to be Educated by a Godless Government That Uses Tax Money to Murder Babies

Alex Newman has been studying the globalist elite and their plans for many years. He joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to reveal what’s next in their plans for world domination and what we can do to thwart them.





The beginning of our conversation stems around how we are no longer dealing with conspiracies… because that would require sinister and evil plans to be done in secret. Through the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, they are announcing their plans from the rooftops! By definition, it’s no longer a conspiracy. It’s just their evil plans.





The majority of the rest of the conversation stems around the Globalist Elite’s climate change propaganda that’s being used to centralize more control and power to a handful to individuals. Newman brilliantly lays out the logical fallacies of their arguments, as well as the natural ramifications of these climate change policies being implemented. It is catastrophic to our lives on so many different levels.





The most important takeaway, however, deals with education… both for our children and for ourselves. First, Newman makes the argument that we need to take our kids out of public schools immediately and either homeschool or send them to a good Christian school. As he said, we’ve got to stop trusting a Godless government who uses tax money to murder babies as the guiding force behind our children’s education.





But then we also have to look at our own current education. Where are we getting our information? Obviously, cut out the Mainstream Media. Cut out a lot of the politicians, who are mostly all clueless as to what’s really going on. Focus on God-honoring individuals who are trustworthy. But the most important source of education needs to be the Bible. Get in the Word and let that be your driving force behind shaping your worldview.





Alex Newman is an award-winning journalist, author, speaker and host of The Sentinel Report. You can subscribe to his Substack at https://libertysentinel.substack.com.





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.





Jeff Dornik’s upcoming book Following the Leader will systematically expose the Deep State and Intelligence Agencies' tactics being tested out in many different scenarios over the course of several decades before being used on the masses. Pre-order today at https://jeffdornik.com/ftl.





Beef prices skyrocketing? No worries! Get ahead of the game and stock up on premium, shelf-stable, freeze-dried cuts from Freedom First Beef! Level up your prepper game and order now. Use promo code JEFF15 to save 15% when you order. https://freedomfirstbeef.com





Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.