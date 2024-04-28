With God Anything Is Possible.. Overcoming the Nazi Regime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice, about growing up under the Nazi Regime. From the U.S. she returned to Germany in 1933, 3 years of age. She shares a detailed description of Adolf Hitler, WWII, and what life was like in Germany until she returned to the U.S. in January 1947 alone. She describes how she discovered that Jesus was watching over her.