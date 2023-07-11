© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special forces on the Kherson front discovered a Ukrainian Armed Forces base and assisted in its destruction.
Intelligence detected a concentration of militants and Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment, with storage areas for military assets, equipment, and weaponry.
Through coordinated artillery fire, a successful attack was launched.