How to Help the Helpless!

"How, mental health do we help those who do not want help... The addicts, the anti social, ideally we do not create them but what do we do with the ones already broken that do not want help???"









"Are you banned from twitter, and if so is there a chance you could look at getting unbanned now that Elon owns the place?"









"What's next for you Stefan Molyneux after the peaceful parenting magnum opus? Any stones unturned?"









"Why do people prefer echo chambers so much? How can they so viciously defend ideas so fragile that they cannot question their own worldview?"









"Here’s a few:

"Make a general prediction for the country over the course of the next 20-25 years.

"how to build mental toughness and resiliency and how to manage stress and worries . How to cope with loss of a loved one, career, and/ or how to navigate life’s ups and downs in a healthy manner.

"How to raise masculine strong boys into men while also being a part time dad because discipline and guidance is a challenge with a baby momma terrorist.

"If you were single, what kind of woman would you be looking for?"





