Trudeau Gives Canada to United Nations!
174 views • 02/15/2023

Trudeau Gives Canada to United Nations! First Nations leaders deceived and compromised! UN ownership will mean Communist Chinese ownership - ChiComs have the second largest troop presence in the UN! ChiCOm COSCO intermodal train and truck containers display a UN-like symbol!  (IMPORTANT NOTE!  This is the kind of "misinformation" the Marxist Trudeau govt. is now attempting to pass with Bill C-11 which VIOLATES the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms!)

united nationscanadatrudeaubill c 11
