Race Bowl, OK Corral, Nudity “Stunt”, Mark of the Beast, Guns, Tim Kennedy

SR 2025-02-03 Gunfight at the OK Corral

Topic list:

* Stupor Bowl: battle of the non-white quarterbacks! Is Johnny racist?

* “Gunfight at the OK Corral”.

* John “Doc” Holliday; where did he learn dentistry? Was he Catholic or was he Saved?

* Accuracy in movie accounts: “Gunfight at the OK Corral” vs. “Tombstone”.

* The adultery, prostitutes and women of the OK Corral.

* What happens when you get shot?

* Freemasons behind “Tombstone”?

* The Catholics AT the OK Corral.

* “To punish and enslave.”

* “Two sides of the same coin”: Liddy & Leary.

* Kenny West and his naked white Italian slut “stunt”.

* Taking a knife to a gun fight.

* What is the “Mark of the Beast”?

* Of calendars and Sabbaths.

* Samsung has changed their legal terms...again...click here to comply.

* 2015 “shooting” of “Alison Parker” and her fat cameraman, Burt Adam Ward West by black homosexual “Vester Lee Flanagan, No. 2”.

* “Fake news”.

* Alison Parker’s “boyfriend” Chris Hurst—a far-Left homosexual who rode the false flag to gun-grabbing in the VA Legislature.

* Gun confiscation: from Port Arthur to Howard Springs.

* Nancy Grace reporting “via satellite” to Ashleigh Banfield: CNN’s fake news.

* Global War on Terror Crusader Tim Kennedy has been fired from gun companies for promoting gun control.

