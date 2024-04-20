Big Agriculture Has Destroyed Our Food Supply

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Food IS Medicine. The SWARM’s Big Agriculture cabal has POISONED our food supply as this short video shares. As President, I will go to WAR against this cabal who profits from destroying OUR health by monopolizing Seeds to Herbicides. -Dr.SHIVA Shiva4President.com Full blog post and video: vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-first-7-weeks-of-a-dr-shiva-presidency/