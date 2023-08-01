BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cancer is caused by parasites - Fenbendazole the active ingrediant in Dog Dewormer is the key
High Hopes
High Hopes
2783 views • 08/01/2023

Jim Crenshaw


August 1, 2023


I would try this long before I let the quacks with their poison slowly kill me or start cutting parts off of me. The veterinarian and the man he mentioned in Oklahoma is Mr.Joe Tippens.


His website and story are here:

https://mycancerstory.rocks

Q and A session with Joe Tippins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnAX1-K81oQ&t=3s

Channel 5 OKC story: https://www.koco.com/article/edmond-man-claims-cheap-drug-for-dogs-cured-his-cancer/27276538


May you heal quickly from whatever is troubling you.

Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/g3S14LHaGB5J/

Keywords
cancerparasitesoklahomafenbendazoleveterinarianjim crenshawdog dewormermr joe tippens
