Cancer is caused by parasites - Fenbendazole the active ingrediant in Dog Dewormer is the key

Jim Crenshaw





August 1, 2023





I would try this long before I let the quacks with their poison slowly kill me or start cutting parts off of me. The veterinarian and the man he mentioned in Oklahoma is Mr.Joe Tippens.





His website and story are here:

https://mycancerstory.rocks

Q and A session with Joe Tippins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnAX1-K81oQ&t=3s

Channel 5 OKC story: https://www.koco.com/article/edmond-man-claims-cheap-drug-for-dogs-cured-his-cancer/27276538





May you heal quickly from whatever is troubling you.

