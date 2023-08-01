Cancer is caused by parasites - Fenbendazole the active ingrediant in Dog Dewormer is the key

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
August 1, 2023
I would try this long before I let the quacks with their poison slowly kill me or start cutting parts off of me. The veterinarian and the man he mentioned in Oklahoma is Mr.Joe Tippens.
His website and story are here:
https://mycancerstory.rocks
Q and A session with Joe Tippins: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mnAX1-K81oQ&t=3s
Channel 5 OKC story: https://www.koco.com/article/edmond-man-claims-cheap-drug-for-dogs-cured-his-cancer/27276538
May you heal quickly from whatever is troubling you.
Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/g3S14LHaGB5J/