Parable of the Plant of Love

Yes, we see thy need. And we should answer in this manner.

For as the Seven Spirits gathered upon your earth, therefore, in the creation of the same, and as they came from God, our Father, they looked upon each [parcel] of land, that that they had laid upon the earth and the firment [firmament, atmosphere] of the same.





They looked upon this land you call, your American, and each said to the other, “What gift should we give unto them?”

Each had a different answer, and therefore, they said unto themselves, “Let us go unto our Father for the answer.”





And God looked unto them and said, “THE DAY SHOULD COME UPON THIS LAND WHEN ALL RACES SHALL LIVE UPON IT, OF ALL COLORS; GIVE THEM, THEREFORE, THE PLANT OF LOVE THAT ONE MAY HAND UNTO THE OTHER.”





They stood aside, each asking unto the other, “What is the greater plant of love?”





Yet, again they could not decide. And they therefore went back unto their Father and said, “Oh God, we need of Thy knowledge, for we cannot decide the greater plant of love, for so much love has been planted into this of Thy earth, this planet Thy should call of earth.”





And God held forth in His hand that of the corn and said, “SCATTER THIS UPON THE EARTH IN THE AMERICAN LAND. AND AS EACH SHOULD COME FORTH THEY SHOULD TENDER IT, AND HAND IT INTO THE OTHER AS A GIFT OF LOVE.”





And so, as the time had passed, and many civilizations did come and fall, and the land did shift and change, and those of the Atlantans went forth into the land of Egyptan, and those came forth into the land of the American. And then came forth those of the White race. And therefore, the Red race handed unto the White race their gift of love, the love that should fill their stomachs and one day fill their warehouses that they should live. And as each race has come forward this same gift has been handed from hand to hand.





Yet the mightiest hand of all did give it unto you. It was given as a Father would give unto his children of all things he possesses, and the dearest things to his heart, for our Father should wish that the greatest gift upon the earth should be that of love, one unto another, and that His children and their children’s children should learn to live in harmony and peace upon the earth. He knew, therefore, that the day would come that this land of yours would bring forth unto all races from all proportions of the earth.





And so it has been.





We say unto you, as He brought forth this one thy know as Jesus, and as he walked your land of the Americans, he also brought forth the gift of love from our Father. Yet in both places he walked, man has forgotten that unto which he would speak.





We say unto you, our Father wants not the blood of the Lamb. He cares not for idols built unto Him, or unto yourselves. He cares for His children. Give that unto God that should belong to God. Give that unto your brothers and sisters that should belong unto them. But just as important, give that unto yourself that should belong unto yourself. And in all ways, the body, the spirit, the soul, and the immortal body should therefore come unto one and know in fullness the love our Father has shed His tears upon your earth. (Spiritual messengers of God, Aka, April 18, 1974)





