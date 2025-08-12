Pelosi Act Passes, Obama/Hillary Arrests Imminent & The New Golden Age | Riccardo Bosi

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/the-defense-war-and-standing-against-tyranny-ricardo-bosi/





In this explosive Bosi Briefs segment, retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi reveals the white hats' multi-pronged strategy to dismantle deep state corruption:





Pelosi Act Landmark: The 8-7 committee passage of the bill banning congressional stock trading (with 77% ROI exposed) signals direct accountability for corrupt officials.





Redefining Treason: Bosi dismantles archaic "loyalty to institutions" doctrine, declaring: "Sovereignty flows from God to The People—betrayal of the Constitution will soon mean execution."





Obama/Hillary Timeline: "Arrests already happened" but are being revealed episode by episode like a TV series—likely before Christmas, with full disclosure by July 2026 (America's 250th).





Predictive Programming Masterclass: How white hats use media (RFK Jr. vs Big Pharma ads, sports team rebrands) to soften the blow of coming revelations about child trafficking and cabal executions.





Who is Riccardo Bosi? Riccardo Bosi is a:

Former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel, National Leader of AustraliaOne Party, International business consultant, Published author and speaker

He is a first-generation Australian of Italian World War 2 refugees who arrived in 1951.

Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.

He retired in 2004 when he established his firm, Lionheart Australasia, which consults to major corporations on leadership, strategy and innovation.

Internationally, Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.

In 2010 Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high-level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the ‘War on Terror]’ and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.





