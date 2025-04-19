Owen Shroyer Interviews Mike Adams About Suspicious And Dangerous Materials Discovered In Florida

Owen Shroyer of InfoWars interviews Mike Adams of NaturalNews.com who received samples of chemical materials with biological materials from doctor Jane Ruby's garden in Florida.

These samples were sent by Dr. Ruby to Mike Adams because Mike has the proper lab equipment and testing experience to investigate what the materials could be. And what was found is not good at all as high levels of heavy metals and toxic metals and strange biological materials were discovered in the samples. These materials came from the sky, from the air that we all breathe and they are settling on surfaces like plants and food crops. So if these materials are widespread across our nation then we are all at risk of becoming very sick with lung infections as the most likely result which could lead to severe sicknesses and even death depending on what these biologic materials are and how much heavy metals are inhaled or consumed and what they have apparently been designed to do.

