Are you edifying others?

James lesson #7; As you build your own edification structure of the soul, how is that touching the lives of others? Looking into an important lesson on how the Christian must be aware of people and surroundings we see in 1Corinthians 8, exactly how the mature Believer leads by example. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!