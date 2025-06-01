1995 Simpsons episode where Mr. Burns deliberately blocks out the Sun in order to make everybody dependent on his power plant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Who remembers the 1995 episode of The Simpsons where Mr. Burns deliberately blocks out the Sun in order to make everybody dependent on his power plant?
Does it remind you of anyone in particular? 🤔
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/