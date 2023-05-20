X22 REPORT Ep. 3073a - The Economic Illusion Is Being Exposed, The World Is Watching

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3073a - May 20, 2023
The Economic Illusion Is Being Exposed, The World Is Watching
The [WEF]/Biden admin push for the GND is not working out for them, now they see a two-tiered system, those that have special privileges can have gas and those who are surfs will use electric stoves. The economic illusion is being exposed. Trump says to stand firm on debt ceiling.
