BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally 30 November 2024
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 6 months ago

This was a wet, even humid day in Melbourne. The rally was shorter than usual with speeches only in the Bourke Street Mall. This was the Saturday after the debacle in Federal Parliament when multiple bills were shoved through in the last sitting week without any timely consideration and debate. It seems that the politician puppet handlers want censorship measures in place before a powerful great awakening movement. They also want a digital ID control in place. If what they have done does not wake up many more people to how corrupt our government is, probably nothing will. 

Keywords
freedomcensorshipdebatecorruptrallymelbournebillspoliticianfederal parliamentbourke street mallpuppet handlers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy