The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 227 - Leaving Egypt!

From the very beginning, God has been trying to get a people that will love and serve him from the heart just because of WHO he is and NOT for any other reason. In the same way that all people yearn to be loved and accepted unconditionally by someone else, so God yearns for this. He is the God of LOVE. He longs for heart-to-heart fellowship with his creatures. He LOVES you and i more than you can know! He asks us to simply trust and OBEY him in everything, and he promises us that he will bring us into eternal fellowship with him when this life is done! We all entered the world, and we must all exit it at some point. Life is ultimately about ARRIVALS and DEPARTURES. HOW we exit this LIFE is the most important thing. We have NO control over our ARRIVAL, but HOW we live our lives, the decisions we make and the STATE in which we EXIT life is greatly in our hands.

THE WORLD IS NOW A TRANS-HUMANIST WASTELAND!

FOR THOSE WHO UNDERSTAND THE TRUTH, THE WORLD IS "EGYPT!"

"LEAVING EGYPT" IS THE ONLY PRIORITY FOR THOSE WHO KNOW!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com