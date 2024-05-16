BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Synchronizer of Marriage: Finding Unselfish Love
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 12 months ago

The video starts with a reference to the song 'I've Discovered the Way of Gladness' by Floyd W. Hawkins, highlighting the joy found in Jesus Christ. It then transitions into discussing marriage and relationships, emphasizing the importance of understanding and utilizing 'keys' for a successful marriage, likened to 'rooms' that couples must be able to occupy together. The narrative draws an analogy between learning to drive a car, particularly the nuances of operating manual transmission, and navigating marriage.


The crucial 'synchronizer gear' in a marriage is identified as unselfishness. It posits that a spirit of selflessness rather than selfishness helps prevent conflicts and seamlessly integrate the lives of the married couple. The message further delves into the biblical perspective of giving versus taking, highlighting that giving, in love and service to one's spouse, yields abundant returns in line with biblical teachings. The script concludes with a call to practice unconditional giving in marriage, regardless of reciprocation, promising divine rewards for such commitments.


00:00 Opening Reflections: The Joy of Discovery
00:55 Exploring Marriage and Relationships
01:30 The Mechanics of Marriage: A Vehicle Analogy
04:20 Unselfishness: The Synchronizer in Marriage
06:29 The Principle of Giving and Receiving
08:38 Sowing and Reaping in Relationships
10:38 Concluding Thoughts and Blessings

Keywords
marriage advicerelationship tipslove and relationshipsunselfish loveroderick webstercommunication in marriagemarriage insightsselflessness in marriageconflict resolution in marriagemarriage successbiblical marriage advice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy