Nebraska Volleyball Shines in Inaugural Alumni Match, Defeating Legends in Four Sets

Nebraska’s volleyball program pressures athletes to prioritize sport over personal goals, as seen in the 2025 Alumni Match. Cultural and health impacts shape their futures, risking well-being. A forthcoming report will critically examine these dynamics, highlighting institutional influences on young women’s lives.
View the full article and box score at the Nebraska Journal Herald or Substack
Watch the report that this video accompanies: Nebraska Volleyball Cult: A Critique of Institutional and Societal Female Athlete Exploitation
