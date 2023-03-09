US Marine Sniper Testifies that He was Denied Permission to Shoot & Kill Kabul Suicide Bomber

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BIDEN EFFECT: US Marine Sniper Testifies to Congress That He Was Denied Permission to Shoot and Kill Kabul Airport Suicide Bomber Who Killed 13 US Service Members
Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a U.S. Marine Corps sniper, tells Congress that he was denied permission to shoot the suicide bomber in Afghanistan that killed 13 service members and over 170 civilians:
"Plain and simple, we were ignored. Our expertise was disregarded. No one was held accountable for our safety... The withdrawal was a catastrophe, in my opinion. There was an inexcusable lack of accountability."
Story/transcript:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/03/biden-effect-us-marine-sniper-testifies-to-congress-that-he-was-denied-permission-to-shoot-and-kill-kabul-airport-suicide-bomber-who-killed-13-us-service-members/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-effect-us-marine-sniper-testifies-to-congress-that-he-was-denied-permission-to-shoot-and-kill-kabul-airport-suicide-bomber-who-killed-13-us-service-members