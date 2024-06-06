Have We Learned?

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr Judy Mikovits: The lesson we learned is it should never happen again!

Brian Rose: Judy, how do you keep getting up every day and fighting?

Dr. Judy Mikovits: If I can prevent one person from getting a flu shot this year, if I can prevent one person from ever getting a vaccine again from one injury, and I've done my job each day. If I can get that message across, and have somebody take off that mask, that's why I get up every single day. If I can find a way to restore communication in science, such that all debates are considered! Can't we just discuss issues? One of my friends sent me Eleanor Roosevelt's quote: "Great minds discuss ideas. Mediocre minds discuss issues, and Simple minds discuss people." So can we simply go to discussing the science issues and realize the technology allows us to heal this. We could heal even those XMRVs. Just as we turned HIV infection into "a disease we could live" with.

What's on TV: pre-exposure prophylaxis, and yet, we won't take that in any other way, shape, or form! Pre-exposure prophylaxis is the commercial "PREP" for HIV people, in order to keep their virus undetectable so they won't spread it. We just need pre-exposure prophylaxis and take all we've learned over these 40 years and apply it right away and we can do that around the world. And that's why I get up every day because every day more doctors, more people wake up and say: thank you, and maybe they take off the mask and don't faint or have a car accident because they're not getting enough oxygen.

05/20/2020 - Digital Freedom Platform by LondonReal

Full interview with Brian Rose, LondonReal: Rose-Mikovits II: Responding to criticism surrounding my viral documentary “Plandemic”, Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://freedomplatform.tv/responding-to-criticism-surrounding-my-viral-documentary-the-plandemic-dr-judy-mikovits/