Blindspot 120 - Can Assad & Putin contain Israel as Netanyahu declares Abrahamic War on Iran in US Senate? The Middle East (West Asia) Murder & Mayhem Machine

Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

26/7/24

If we think the world is divided only between Russia, and the west, well, we may have another thing coming. Today we are taking the theme of the Middle East, to show, how clearly defined the frontlines of not only regional conflicts are, but, how definitively major powers are increasingly stacking up against one another in a region aflame since not only October 7, 2023, but, at least as far back as the first Gulf War. Today we will see two faces of the region, and how what some who are more apocalyptically inclined in their end-time thinking, may see as alignment of forces prepping for the grand showstopper boxing match to end all global great power boxing matches, forever.



