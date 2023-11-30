Don't Ask Me This Stuff!

8 November 2023 Livestream





Respect for expertise, the reality of altruism, anxiety and depression in modern femininity, and more!





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, and the 22 Part History of Philosophers series!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022