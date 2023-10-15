BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘40 BEHEADED BABIES’ 🚼🔪⚰ HOW MEDIA AMPLIFIED AN UNCONFIRMED STORY | THE BIG PICTURE S3E3
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 10/15/2023

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFtE9HMtiOc


On Wednesday, the world woke up to newspapers plastered with a horrific headline about ‘40 babied decapitated by Hamas’.


But was the story true? And does it matter?


We dig into the dizzying, circular debate around the darkest story of an already devastating week and ask whether journalists fulfilled their duty to fact-check it, or instead helped Israel justify its policy of ‘collective punishment’ in Gaza.


Subscribe and listen on all podcast platforms: https://thebigpicture.buzzsprout.com/


Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye


The origin of this hasbara:

https://twitter.com/CNN/status/1712132220809298163


Babies and toddlers were found with their "heads decapitated" in Kfar Aza in southern Israel after Hamas' attacks in the kibbutz over the weekend, a spokesperson for Israel's prime minister says.


Follow live updates: https://cnn.it/48LwjKL

Keywords
cnnhoaxpropagandahasbaramiddle east eye40 beheaded babies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy