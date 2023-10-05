BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MASKS ARE BACK - COVID TESTS ARE BACK - USA IS UNDER SIEGE - THE TRUMAN SHOW IS REAL
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
97 views • 10/05/2023

Masks Are Back - COVID Tests Are Back - USA Is Under Siege - The Truman Show Is Real

Dr. Lee Merrit joins us on the Kevin J. Johnston Show.

Joe Biden is bringing back TESTS and MASKS and we need to get moving if we want to stay free!

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 at 7PM #Calgary Time / 9PM #Toronto Time

LIVE ON:

http://FreedomReport.ca

AND LIVE ON:

http://Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

http://Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston

potusjoe bidenelectionsmandatesfreedom of choicedistractionscovidplandemicmasks dont workomicronmasks are back
