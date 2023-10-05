© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Masks Are Back - COVID Tests Are Back - USA Is Under Siege - The Truman Show Is Real
Dr. Lee Merrit joins us on the Kevin J. Johnston Show.
Joe Biden is bringing back TESTS and MASKS and we need to get moving if we want to stay free!
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3 at 7PM #Calgary Time / 9PM #Toronto Time
