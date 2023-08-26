BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Desperate Conservatives Fall For DeSantis and Quick Witted Ramaswamy | Courts Are Using Insurrection Language to Destroy First Amendment Rights | Treniss Evans III
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
22 views • 08/26/2023

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

On GETTR, FrankSocial, Truth Social, Gab : @BFBroadcasting

On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting

On Rumble: BFBroadcasting


Sources:

https://www.rsbnetwork.com/news/huge-revelation-in-fulton-county-in-wake-of-foia-records-report/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/gabe-sterling-bragged-about-hiring-aclu-operatives-process/

https://armageddonprose.substack.com/p/pharma-tool-vivek-ramaswamy-had-big

https://condemnedusa.com

Keywords
joe bidenmike penceron desantisgeorgiaatlantabrian kemppolitical dissidentsvivek ramaswamyj6 defendentsfani willisrepublican debatestrump and tuckerfulton county mugshotsmarxist courts
