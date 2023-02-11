Catnip Crazy Cat ✨🍀✨🐯😹👍✨

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
61 views • 02/11/2023

Made by Ron using Videoshop and ITunes music 🎶 used under fair use non profit.


I have the best organic catnip in Canada 🇨🇦, I have a secret orchard where my Bengal Cat grow these amazing plants. Look up MEDICINAL BENEFITS FROM CATNIP.  It’s great for humans.❤️🍀❤️

I donate catnip to 5 cat rescue groups in Edmonton Alberta Canada 🍁 to help them raise money from their catnip toys. I also donate to Animal Control and The Edmonton Humane Society. They say “the catnip really improves the quality of the cats lives while they wait to get adopted.That makes me happy 😊 


You can also make mosquito 🦟 repellant from catnip, honeybees 🐝 love catnip flowers. If you’re in Edmonton I can give people free organic catnip and seeds. Let’s SAVE BEES!🍀🐝✨✨✨


Happy Caturday!🐾

