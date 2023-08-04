NIGER - ANOTHER NAIL IN FRANCE’S SAHEL COFFIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER NAIL IN FRANCE’S SAHEL COFFIN
First Mali gave France the boot, then Burkina Faso - could Niger now make it a hat trick? One thing is sure: Paris is fast losing influence over its former colonies. In this latest edition of ‘Africa in 90 Seconds,’ our man Ahmed Ghoneim tries not to get too excited at the prospect of France getting driven out of the Sahel for good!