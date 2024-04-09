Matt Gaetz | Tony Bobulinski breaks down the key players in China’s scheme to undermine America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Matt Gaetz | MUST WATCH: Tony Bobulinski breaks down the key players in China’s scheme to undermine America
“The American people need to understand that the Chinese Communist Party, the MSS, their intel agencies, are using capital to infiltrate our country.”
@RepMattGaetz