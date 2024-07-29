What ⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley⚡️ said about the Negotiations... Negotiations... in a 2023 report specially for the TG channel VOZMEZDIE

Negotiations... Negotiations... What "Texas" said about the negotiations in a report specially for the TG channel VOZMEZDIE

Russell's words... You were so right my friend.

Rest in peace.

We will stand and win!

©Headquarters IF VOZMEZDIE

Video description: Russell talking about his first position at the Monastery, fighting for the Donbass people in January 2015 and much more.

Also, no remains of Russell have been recovered yet. Cynthia ...

On July 18th, Lyudmila posted the following with photo of this Saint.

Today we remember the discovery of the honorable relics of St. Sergius, abbot of Radonezh, wonderworker of all Rus'.

We bless you, Rev. Father Sergius, and honor your holy memory, teacher of monks and interlocutor of angels.

Holy Father Sergius, pray to God for us ☦️ Help us find the hidden remains of my innocently murdered husband, the servant of God Boris (Russell) 🙏

