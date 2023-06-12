ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH: Watch The Water II, Closing Chapter -- Dr. Bryan Ardis and Stew Peters -- Robert Malone?? No. Drew Weissman & Katalin Karikó

🚩MRNA technology, Robert Malone?? No. Drew Weissman & Katalin Karikó. 🚩"Snake venom components are homologues to HIV-1 glycoprotein or proteases. "I need to make sure that the world hears this." The snake venom components they are patenting, right now, and already own patents on, to make substitutes for anti-viral vaccines, these snake venom components, they're using to make anti-viral vaccines, they published, "Snake venom components, are homologues to HIV-1 glycoproteins. The spike protein on the outside of HIV!" 🚩Do you know what the word 'homologues in science and research means? I had to look it up! You know, it means "Similar in evolutionary origin!". Just switch it around! HIV is similar in evolutionary origin, to snake venom components. Are you hearing me??" ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis.

They called it a conspiracy. They ignored the evidence. But they can't change the truth.

Dr. Bryan Ardis returns in this closing chapter of Watch The Water, reinforcing the research behind the groundbreaking documentary.

From venom peptides to blood clots, Dr. Ardis and Stew dive deep into how the Covid-19 bioweapon was made.

There is evil in this world, and it is trying to snuff out God's people by any means necessary.

