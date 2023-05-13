Billy Graham Exposed - Documentary

You may be shocked to find out what this documentary reveals about one of the most famous American evangelist...

Billy Graham (1918-2018) has spent years working towards bringing the Protestant denominations back under the control of the world churches and Rome. Teaching that there are many ways to God and not just one way like the Bible states is completely wrong! John 14:6 states that Jesus is the only way to salvation. There is no other way.

This documentary was made before Billy Graham's death in 2018.

