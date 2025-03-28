© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The deep state walked right into Trump’s trap—and SignalGate proves it. In this explosive episode of The 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan and political strategist Duane Cates expose the truth behind the left’s latest psyop, Elon Musk’s war on election fraud, and the hidden meaning of April 2nd—the day Trump’s real presidency begins.
Key Revelations:
SignalGate Debunked: How Trump turned a "leak" into a deep state nightmare
Elon Musk’s Secret Mission: Why the cabal is TERRIFIED of Doge and Tesla tech
April 2nd = Liberation Day: The continuity of government twist no one saw coming
Technocracy vs. Golden Age: Will AI enslave or liberate humanity?
The Soul War: Why Trump’s movement is a spiritual battle for America’s future
This isn’t conspiracy—it’s strategic warfare. The cabal is collapsing, and patriots are rising. Are you ready for what’s next?
