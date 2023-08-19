💥 An Observation Post where Ukrainian Militants were Using it to Target Russian Forces - has been Demilitarized

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 An observation post where Ukrainian militants were using it to target Russian Forces has been de-militarized, it was located in a multi-storey building in Avdeevka that the militants have completely taken control of, like most of the city. The mission was completed by the 1st Slavic brigade, formerly part of the DPR Army.