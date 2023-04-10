© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2dzl7x663d
4/9/2023 【NFSC Members Paying Homage to the Statue of Liberty】Fellow fighter Prince Li: Who told us not to take the COVID vaccines and saved our lives? Who gave us the chance to invest in G-series and become initial shareholders? It is Mr. Miles Guo who we all should be grateful to!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/9/2023 【战友们拜谒自由女神】战友小王子：谁让我们不打新冠疫苗保了命？又是谁让我们有机会投资G系列还能成为原始股东？就是我们所有人都应该感谢的郭文贵先生！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平