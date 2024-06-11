Brighteon Broadcast News, June 11, 2024 - PART ONE - States begin BLOCKING WATER to the farms that feed America, engineering mass famine

- Trump promises to end federal taxes on service industry tips. (0:03)

- Why not end all federal income taxes on individuals? (4:32)

- Majority of Americans, including Hispanic, now support mass deportation of illegals. (8:47)

- A global book repository and its potential impact on authors and publishers. (15:23)

- Idaho government orders water cut off from 500,000 acres of food producing farm land. (25:59)

- Impact of water curtailment order on Idaho's agriculture and economy. (31:17)

- California's $20 minimum wage for fast food industry has resulted in 10,000 workers losing their jobs (so far). (38:10)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/