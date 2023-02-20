Saying The Quiet Part Out Loud... Bank For International Settlements Head Agustin Carstens About CBDC And Control... They're No Longer Hiding In The Shadows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How does this slob, that got his lunch money taken everyday, think he's in charge of me? They are all saying the quiet part out loud now. They're no longer hiding in the shadows.
#CBDC #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldCurreny #TotalitarianDictatorship #SlaveSociety #PrisonPlanet #NWO #GreatReset
