Witnesses of Christ as the Messiah The Lamb of God Sabbath School Lesson Study Group w/ Chris Bailey
CHANGE Ministry
CHANGE Ministry
8 followers
9 views • 7 months ago

John the Baptist is a witness that Jesus is Lord!


► Visit our WEBSITE: http://www.changeministry.org


► Recipes, lifestyle coaching, & more: http://www.changeministry.org/health


► For prayer or baptism, contact Chris: [email protected] visit https://www.changeministry.org/contact.html


► Visit our other video CHANNELS:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/changeministry

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@UClG_rt3HjsPXS6EXfMGOrXg

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/changeministry


► SHOP our Amazon Health Store: https://www.changeministry.org/health.html


Similar to 3ABN or Hope Sabbath School, Sabbath School Study Group (SSSG) is posted daily Monday-Friday. Subscribe for instant updates of all our studies and grow Learning is the means to an end; not an end to itself!


► PROPHECY PAGE: https://www.changeministry.org/the-highway-home.html


► Digital copies of this quarter’s lesson: https://www.sabbath.school/

Keywords
bible studyjohn the baptistjohn 1mark finleychris bailey3abnchangeministrychange ministrysabbath school lessonsabbath school study groupsabbath schoolchris bailey iiihope sabbath school3abn sabbath schoolthe lamb of godwitness of christ as the messiah
