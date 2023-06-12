© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jack Dorsey on Why He Is Endorsing Robert F. Kennedy Jr for President in 2024:
"To have a candidate to be President of the United States that is focused on peace and ending all these wars and really focusing on looking at some of the deeper issues that we've had especially as he states around regulatory capture, the military industrial complex...He has intimate knowledge of all these things."