Quo Vadis





Feb 5, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for February 3, 2024





The message of Our Lady to Gisella Cardia follows here:





Loved children, thank you for listening to my call in your heart.





Thank you for bending your knees in the prayer.





Beloved children, all slander will be revealed!





Children, now you don't understand.





But you, love Jesus, embrace Jesus and drink from His Source of Mercy.





Open your heart to Grace and Love!





This time will pass...





And everyone will understand God's plan. My children, my children, do not be afraid of tribulation.





Remember, that only by looking at the cross, you will have salvation! I love you...!





Now my mantle will cover you and fill you and your heart with Peace.





Know that the Apostasy will be destroyed!





Now I bless you, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





Here is a similar message of Our Lord's to Gisella on the tribulation from November 30, 2021:





My children, how beautiful it is to see you gathered here as one family.





My daughter, disaster has not yet reached its completion for this humanity.





Do not let yourselves be seized by evil: do not fall into this wicked net.





I am with you, as I promised, and I always keep My promises.





I Am Who Am: I Am.





My daughter, I know — I know how many pains and how many disappointments you are experiencing, how many people are turning away; but you should let Me be the judge.





Have pity on them.





So many will be chosen, especially among those you do not expect: I will leave them in the tribulation until they are completely purified, and if they accept Me, they will come to Me.





But do not worry; allow things to happen this way.





My children, this is what was going to happen, and when I asked you to remain united, you did not understand.





I want to see My people close to each other, families being born, young people loving each other.





O, my children!





Who is my mother; who are my sisters?





You should be the fathers, mothers, children, and sisters of my people.





I am a Father and Son; so must you be, walking in imitation of Me.





My children, the powerful have united in order to bring war, not peace. Always remember these words.





Do not be deceived; I counsel you to resist and to take care of each other.





I love you with all the love I have within, but I ask you to do penance.





Do penance for My Church, do penance for those who have turned away and who no longer acknowledge God: do so one day a week if you desire, but do penance.





My children, there is no longer anything that you will miss in this world and you cannot imagine what I have prepared for you.





Everything will be marvelous, with such joy, without pain, and with great love.





Let us leave slander to this world; only be words of love for Me and from Me to you.





The elect will be taken and brought to where I have already prepared their world, but some will be obliged to remain on earth, so that everything may begin anew with My help.





O, my beloved children, my brothers and sisters, if you only knew how great My love is for you.





Yet in spite of everything, My heart continues to drip with blood; My Heart and that of My Mother feel great sorrow over this earth and this humanity.





I will be with you and will bless you one by one.





My daughter, with My Mother’s tears, make the sign of the cross over each person so that they would be protected.





Amen.





Take peace to your children in your homes.





Take My peace.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, in my most Holy Name, and in that of the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2uWsLqOZus