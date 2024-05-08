Russia Can Now Claim “USA, UK & France Attacked us First”

The Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson





May 8, 2024





UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said “Ukraine can use British weapons to hit deep inside Russia Territory”. France has sent its first troop officially to Ukraine and America is “at full speed” producing and testing medium and short-ranged missile systems in Europe. Indicating that they are deliberately heading towards an open military clash with Russia.





00:00 - Event Cause Stock Market Crash

02:45 - Counting Down the Omer

04:40 - Interesting Email

07:33 - “You Attacked us First”

10:48 - France Sends Troops to Ukraine

12:38 - Russia Conduct Nuke Drill

17:06 - Russia May Strike British Forces

19:54 - French Ambassador Warned by Russia

21:02 - UK Looking to Withdraw Cash





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4tw8vw-russia-can-now-claim-usa-uk-and-france-attacked-us-first-05082024.html