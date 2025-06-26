A Jewish traveler at the Moscow airport brutally assaults Iranian child

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇮🇷l🇮🇱 A Belarusian (Jewish) traveler at the Moscow airport, met an Iranian child, whose family left due to the Israeli war and brutally assaulted him
The child is in a coma and has serious injuries.
Source @Middle East Spectator
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net