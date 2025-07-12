BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Doctor Locked up in Mental ward for warning about Poison jabs in CANADA
119 views • 2 months ago

Daniel Nagase & Dr. Mel Bruchet  mental lockup kidnap 2022-02-13

Dr. Mel Bruchet's crime? 2022 he Reported 13 stillbirths in 1 women's center in Vancouver, in a 24 hour period, to police... so he was grabbed by 7 police at his home, handcuffed & taken to a psychiatric ward, pumped full of drugs intended for schizophrenics.

Dr Mel Bruchet was given Antipsychotic drugs like aripiprazole (Ability) which carry a blackbox warning label "NOT TO BE GIVEN TO elderly dementia patients" bc increased mortality.  Benzodiazepines, often used for anxiety and sleep, can cause confusion, sedation, falls, inability to walk, speak & cognitive decline in older adults.


Keywords
poisoncensoredmedical kidnapsilencedvaxxabilify
